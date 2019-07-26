Learning the language is very important

Source: Supplied by Soryas Khero
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Siblings Yazidi refugees Soryas and Rivas Khero arrived in Australia in late 2016. When they arrived here they did not speak any English and found it difficult to communicated in their day to day life. After attending English classes and improving their English language they volunteered with some organisations to do interpreting for the recently arrived Yazidi refugees in Wagga Wagga. They are among more than a dozen people from emerging communities in the state who have recently graduated TAFE with interpreting qualifications with the help of a new scholarship program. The Multicultural New South Wales Interpreter Scholarship Program aims to deepen the pool of translators available to people in the state who speak emerging languages. Soryas and Rivas Khero have recently moved to Sydney for more opportunities regarding work and study.
