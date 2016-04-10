Leaving the comforts of Europe to help refugees in Kurdistan

Delal Sindy with refugee children Source: Supplied
Published 10 April 2016 at 4:23pm, updated 10 April 2016 at 4:37pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Delal Sindy left her life, work and study behind in Sweden, to help refugees in Kurdistan region afte Sinjar/Shingal was invaded by ISIS. She has since established and registered a charity organisation in Sweden called Change International.
