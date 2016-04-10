SBS Kurdish

Leaving the comforts of Europe to help refugees in Kurdistan

SBS Kurdish

Delal Sindy wîth refugee children

Delal Sindy with refugee children Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 April 2016 at 4:23pm, updated 10 April 2016 at 4:37pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Delal Sindy left her life, work and study behind in Sweden, to help refugees in Kurdistan region afte Sinjar/Shingal was invaded by ISIS. She has since established and registered a charity organisation in Sweden called Change International.

Published 10 April 2016 at 4:23pm, updated 10 April 2016 at 4:37pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News