Life returning to almost normal in parts of Syria

The guns are largely silent in Syria for now Source: AAP
Published 6 March 2016 at 3:13pm, updated 6 March 2016 at 4:03pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The United Nations says a provisional ceasefire in Syria has helped bring some stability to the embattled country, despite a number of violations.A new round of peace talks is set to begin within days, although sporadic outbreaks of fighting continue.The report is in English and Kurdish.
Available in other languages
