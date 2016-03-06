SBS Kurdish

Life returning to almost normal in parts of Syria

The guns are largely silent in Syria for now

The guns are largely silent in Syria for now

Published 6 March 2016 at 3:13pm, updated 6 March 2016 at 4:03pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United Nations says a provisional ceasefire in Syria has helped bring some stability to the embattled country, despite a number of violations.A new round of peace talks is set to begin within days, although sporadic outbreaks of fighting continue.The report is in English and Kurdish.

Available in other languages
