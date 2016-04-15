Living in Australia for three years, Lana has big plans for the future

Lana Mohammad Source: Supplied
Published 15 April 2016 at 8:33pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's National Youth Weekfrom 8-17th of April. We spoke to Lana Mohammad who arrived in Australia just over three years ago. She now studies science at the University of Sydney and hopes to establish a website to connect young people together from all over the world to share ideas and initiate project.
Published 15 April 2016 at 8:33pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share