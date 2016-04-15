SBS Kurdish

Living in Australia for three years, Lana has big plans for the future

SBS Kurdish

Lana Mohammad

Lana Mohammad Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 April 2016 at 8:33pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's National Youth Weekfrom 8-17th of April. We spoke to Lana Mohammad who arrived in Australia just over three years ago. She now studies science at the University of Sydney and hopes to establish a website to connect young people together from all over the world to share ideas and initiate project.

Published 15 April 2016 at 8:33pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News