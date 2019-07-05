Looking to buy or rent a property? Where do you start?

Omid Jolan, real-estate agent Source: Supplied
Published 5 July 2019 at 7:19pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Reserve Bank of Australia recently dropped the interest rate to a record law by 1%. But what does this mean for the property market? Will this help home-buyers? We ask Omid Jolan these questions and more advice on purchasing and renting a property. Mr Jolan is an experienced real-estate agent in Sydney.
