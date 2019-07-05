SBS Kurdish

Looking to buy or rent a property? Where do you start?

SBS Kurdish

Omid Jolan

Omid Jolan, real-estate agent Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 July 2019 at 7:19pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Reserve Bank of Australia recently dropped the interest rate to a record law by 1%. But what does this mean for the property market? Will this help home-buyers? We ask Omid Jolan these questions and more advice on purchasing and renting a property. Mr Jolan is an experienced real-estate agent in Sydney.

Published 5 July 2019 at 7:19pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News