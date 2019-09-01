Major study reveals cancer risk of Hormone Replacement Therapy

Source: Getty Images
An international study which examined more than 100 thousand women with breast cancer has found that almost all forms of hormone replacement therapy are associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. For women who have never used hormone replacements, the breast cancer rate was 6.3 per cent. This rose to 8.3 per cent for those who had used hormone replacements for five years. The findings reinforce previous studies which have shown a link between hormone replacement therapy and breast cancer.
