Malcolm Turnbull attends Battle of Beersheba centenary commemoration

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull talks to 82-year-old Avon Moffatt

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull talks to 82-year-old Avon Moffatt, during a memorial ceremony at the Beersheba War Cemetery in Beersheba Source: AAP

Published 4 November 2017 at 8:47am, updated 16 November 2017 at 11:46am
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia has remembered the Battle of Beersheba, 100 years after it took place in what is now Israel. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the centenary commemoration in Beersheba.

