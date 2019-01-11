Measles outbreak sees doctors renew call for child vaccinations

Source: Getty Images
Published 11 January 2019 at 7:07pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After another measles outbreak in Australia, doctors are renewing their calls for parents to vaccinate their children. The Australian Medical Association says the highly contagious disease is preventable but can have deadly consequences.
Published 11 January 2019 at 7:07pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share