Meet the American linguist who loves the Kurdish language

Published 12 November 2017 at 3:44pm, updated 12 November 2017 at 3:56pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Michael L. Chyet is an American linguist of Middle Eastern languages the Library of Congress. Formerly he was the senior editor of the Kurdish Services of the Voice of America and professor of the Kurdish at the University of Paris and the Washington Kurdish Institute. He has written a Kurdish-English dictionary and at the moment he is in the process of writing his second one. He is a skillful linguist who is fluent in several Middle Eastern languages, such as Hebrew, Arabic, Persian, Turkish and at least two dialects of Kurdish, Kurmanji and Sorani, in addition to several other European languages.
