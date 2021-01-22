Meet the Yezidi refugee who aspires to be a teacher to help his community

Source: Facebook
Published 22 January 2021 at 7:22pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Khider Edo Izedin came to Australia in 2018 with his parents and sibilings. All members of his family, including him, were captured by ISIS when Sinjar was attacked in 2014 and released two years later. Despite the hardships that Khider has gone through, he has now been accepted in an Australian university where he wants to study and become a teacher to help his community. We talk to him about his settlement in Australia, university entry and the time he was captured by ISIS.
