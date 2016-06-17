SBS Kurdish

Migrant groups use mental-health services much less

Professor Patrick McGorry

Professor Patrick McGorry Source: AAP

Published 17 June 2016 at 8:08pm, updated 17 June 2016 at 9:05pm
By Nakari Thorpe
SBS
New data suggests people born overseas and who do not speak English at home are less likely to use mental-health services. The study from the Australian Bureau of Statistics found just 6 per cent of migrants used at least one mental-health service as recently as 2011.

