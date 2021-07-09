Migrating to Australia through Business and investment visas

Australia's Business Innovation and Investment Program provides a pathway to permanent residency for investors, innovators, entrepreneurs and business people. Source: Getty Images/Ezra Bailey
Published 9 July 2021 at 7:17pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Australia’s Business Innovation and Investment Program doubled in size in 2020-21, with over 13,500 visa places in the annual migration program. Over the years, the program has delivered billions of dollars in investment in Australia and provided a pathway to permanent residency for investors, innovators and migrants with business skills. Now, for the first time since 2012, the government has made some significant changes to the program, including slashing the number of visa streams and subclasses from nine to four.
