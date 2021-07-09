SBS Kurdish

Migrating to Australia through Business and investment visas

SBS Kurdish

Businessman looking out of office over city

Australia's Business Innovation and Investment Program provides a pathway to permanent residency for investors, innovators, entrepreneurs and business people. Source: Getty Images/Ezra Bailey

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 July 2021 at 7:17pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

Australia’s Business Innovation and Investment Program doubled in size in 2020-21, with over 13,500 visa places in the annual migration program. Over the years, the program has delivered billions of dollars in investment in Australia and provided a pathway to permanent residency for investors, innovators and migrants with business skills. Now, for the first time since 2012, the government has made some significant changes to the program, including slashing the number of visa streams and subclasses from nine to four.

Published 9 July 2021 at 7:17pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News