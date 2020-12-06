SBS Kurdish

Migration and Settlement in the new COVID world

Published 6 December 2020 at 2:47pm, updated 6 December 2020 at 2:49pm
By Brwa Mohamed
No doubt coronavirus has been the focus of 2020, impacted many people and industries worldwide. But the world keeps spinning, and the population keeps moving, including travel and migration. A migration agent with Aust Migration & Settlement, Rosa Balli is here with us today to discuss Migration and Settlement in the COVID world:

Working in migration and settlement was a simple choice for registered migration agent Rosa Balli. Coming from a Kurdish background herself, and migrating to Australia, she's now helping those hopeful of making a similar journey here.

The reason why i was interested was due to coming from a different background it was quite difficult to adapt a new background, and I wanted to help others.
Whilst COVID-19 has changed the way we live worldwide, migration and settlement has not remained intert like other industries, and Australian authorities recognise the challenges imposed by COVID-19, and have made the appropriate allowances in some industries including Migration and Settlement.

Students stuck overseas can complete from where they are ... temporary graduate visa applications with the COVID-19 concession, can apply and be granted off shore, and there's increase in family and partner visas
And specific allowances have been made in an effort to combat the pandemic but also rebuild the economy.

Critical professions such as Nurses, Doctors, and Engineers are given priorities at the moment.
 

