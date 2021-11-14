SBS Kurdish

Migration of young people is a major challenge in Kurdistan Region

Migrant tent camp on Belarusian-Polish border

Migrants in a tent camp on the Belarusian-Polish border on November 11, 2021. Source: Getty Images/AFP

Published 14 November 2021 at 3:29pm, updated 15 November 2021 at 9:07am
By Ahmad Ghafur
In his report from Erbil, Ahmad Ghafur talks about migrants stranded on the border of Belarus and Poland, including many Kurdish asylum seekers. Due to the cold weather and the closure of the borders of those countries their situation is very bad.

