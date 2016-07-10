SBS Kurdish

Miss Kurdistan Nena Murad 2nd runner up

SBS Kurdish

Nena Murad in Pageant of the World

Nena Murad in Pageant of the World

Published 10 July 2016 at 3:13pm, updated 10 July 2016 at 4:24pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We interviewed Nena Murad, Miss Kurdistan who was competing in The Pageant of the World. Nena, from Adelaide, was 2nd runner up in the competition.We discussed her feelings and her journey in regards to the The Pageant of the World competition.

