SBS Kurdish

Model Citizen: breaking barriers in the Arts industry

SBS Kurdish

Emma Talabani on set

Emma Talabani on set Source: Momento Road Photography

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 July 2021 at 3:35pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

Emma Talabani is a Kurdish-Australian Model based in the Gold Coast. Having studied a Bachelor of Arts in English, Creative Writing, and Performing Arts; she’s making significant in-roads in commercials and campaigns, short and feature length films, theatre, and music videos- all the while juggling a job as a medical receptionist studying nursing during this pandemic.

Published 25 July 2021 at 3:35pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Since reciting her first poem in Kurdish in her early years, to her most recent modelling campaign - Emma has always known that this was the industry for her.

"I love being creative"
Emma has worked in four commercials, a documentary, several music videos and short films, working with renowned industry professionals; and it’s only recently that she’s taken up modelling as her latest focus.

Advertisement
"I love to dip my toes in different industries and expand my horizons… it’s never enough"
Emma Talabani
Source: Emma Talabani


Her latest highlight was playing an Iranian optometrist, the leading role of a documentary that brings a previously recorded interview to visual life. Lip-syncing the actual interview an important aspect to Emma, as it didn’t take away the voice of the person, which is something she’d like to see for her own people.

"I’m hoping in the future we’ll have stories about Kurdish people and hearing their voice"
And there are no plans to slow down; Emma wants to grow as a creative by continuing her modelling campaigns and pursuing acting further. Particularly hoping to collaborate with more Kurdish professionals, bringing her culture into and applying it to her roles but also sharing with others.

"I think it’s fundamental in the preservation of our ancient culture"
 

Emma Talabani
Source: Momento Road Photography


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News