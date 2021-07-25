Model Citizen: breaking barriers in the Arts industry

Since reciting her first poem in Kurdish in her early years, to her most recent modelling campaign - Emma has always known that this was the industry for her.





"I love being creative"

Emma has worked in four commercials, a documentary, several music videos and short films, working with renowned industry professionals; and it’s only recently that she’s taken up modelling as her latest focus.





"I love to dip my toes in different industries and expand my horizons… it’s never enough"

Her latest highlight was playing an Iranian optometrist, the leading role of a documentary that brings a previously recorded interview to visual life. Lip-syncing the actual interview an important aspect to Emma, as it didn’t take away the voice of the person, which is something she’d like to see for her own people.





"I’m hoping in the future we’ll have stories about Kurdish people and hearing their voice"

And there are no plans to slow down; Emma wants to grow as a creative by continuing her modelling campaigns and pursuing acting further. Particularly hoping to collaborate with more Kurdish professionals, bringing her culture into and applying it to her roles but also sharing with others.





"I think it’s fundamental in the preservation of our ancient culture"





