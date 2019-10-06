SBS Kurdish

More Australians than ever are seeking help over mental health

SBS Kurdish

NACA Feature

Vasan Srinavasan, the Vice Chairman of the Mental Health Foundation Australia (SBS) Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 October 2019 at 4:14pm
By Rachel Cary
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More Australians than ever before are seeking treatment for a mental health condition. While we've come a long way - advocacy groups warn we've still got a long way to go to break down the stigma - particularly in some of our culturally diverse communities

Published 6 October 2019 at 4:14pm
By Rachel Cary
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News