More than one percent of humanity are now refugees

Rohingya refugees walk through one of the arterial roads at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Source: AAP
Published 21 June 2020 at 3:14pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Forced displacement caused by conflict, persecution and violence is now affecting more than one percent of humanity – 1 in every 97 people. That’s according to the United Nations Human Rights Commission's ((UNHCR)) Global Trends report that found an unprecedented 79.5 million were displaced at the close of 2019 - the highest total the aid agency has ever seen. It warns without more intervention, the effects of not only of conflict, but of climate change, will force that number even higher next year.
Published 21 June 2020 at 3:14pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share