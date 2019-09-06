Mother of 'jihadi bride' pleads for her daughter's return

SBS Kurdish

The mother of Australia’s first so-called jihadi bride has pleaded for the return of her daughter and two grandchildren. Zehra Duman ((Du-marn)), is in a refugee camp in northeastern Syria. In an exclusive interview, Ozlem Coskun has told SBS she believes her daughter is in imminent danger.

