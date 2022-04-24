Mould’s Hidden Health Hazard

Getting rid of mould could be more difficult than you think Source: Getty Images/Heiko Küverling.
Published 24 April 2022 at 3:05pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:55am
By Magica Fossati, Domenico Gentile
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Mould is common in Australian homes as it thrives in warm, moist environments, especially in areas of above average humidity. The recent severe rainfalls and floods that ravaged various parts of Australia’s eastern coast could be followed by an unprecedented spread of mould, which will cause dangerous health problems. Most flood-affected areas in Queensland and Northern NSW are highly vulnerable to mould growth and removing it could be risky, costly, and better left to the professionals, experts suggest.
