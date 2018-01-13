Multiculturalism changing the way Australians use English

SBS Kurdish

Members of the Vietnamese community gather in a Cabramatta restaurant

Members of the Vietnamese community gather in a Cabramatta restaurant Source: SBS

Published 13 January 2018 at 8:23pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Australia is more culturally diverse than ever before. The latest Census shows nearly half of the population was either born overseas or have a parent born overseas. In 2016, there were over 300 separately identified languages spoken in Australian homes. So what impact is this having on the way we use English?

