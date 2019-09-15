Multilingual phone app hopes to help cut Australia's road toll

Traffic on the Riverside Expressway in Brisbane Source: AAP
Published 15 September 2019 at 3:21pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A world-first app is being rolled out to help migrants and tourists better understand Australia's driving rules in a bid to reduce the road toll. The multilingual road safety app Driveabout is a learning tool for motorists who speak Arabic, Spanish, Dari, Vietnamese and Mandarin.
