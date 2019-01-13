SBS Kurdish

Multimillion dollar boost for mental health

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt. Source: AAP

Published 13 January 2019 at 1:08pm, updated 13 January 2019 at 4:19pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Roza Germian
The Federal government says the deaths of two Indigenous girls, aged just 12 and 13, this week are a reminder of the need for new models to tackle mental health in remote communities. It's announced a 47-million dollar funding boost to tackle youth mental health nationwide, with a significant percentage going towards developing services in Indigenous communities.

