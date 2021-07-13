‘My goal is to protect our language’: Mey Dost

Ms Dost is in her final year of studying communications and English and hopes to do her masters after completing this degree. As well as having a YouTube channel she's also active on social media where she speaks to Kurdish youth about how important it is to keep the Kurdish language alive.





"My goal is for people who watch me, even if they are a few, is to remember how sweet and precious is our language. I want them to start listening to their language too, because it is important that we protect it".





"I also wan to express my love for books, and for others to start reading as well", Ms Dost said.





