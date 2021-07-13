SBS Kurdish

‘My goal is to protect our language’: Mey Dost

Mey Dost

Published 13 July 2021 at 7:15pm, updated 13 July 2021 at 7:19pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Twenty-one-year-old Ms Dost is born and raised in Germany. From her childhood she loved learning her language, Kurdish. Her parents encouraged her to read and write the language. Now, she speaks and writes the language fluently and through her YouTube channel she encourages Kurdish youth in diaspora to learn their language.

Ms Dost is in her final year of studying communications and English and hopes to do her masters after completing this degree. As well as having a YouTube channel she's also active on social media where she speaks to Kurdish youth about how important it is to keep the Kurdish language alive.

"My goal is for people who watch me, even if they are a few, is to remember how sweet and precious is our language. I want them to start listening to their language too, because it is important that we protect it".

"I also wan to express my love for books, and for others to start reading as well", Ms Dost said.

