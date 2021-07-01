SBS Kurdish

NAIDOC Week: Indigenous places of significance near you

A bushwalker looking at a rock at the Aboriginal Heritage walk, Ku-ring-gai National Park, NSW

A bushwalker looking at a rock at the Aboriginal Heritage walk, Ku-ring-gai National Park, NSW Source: Source: NSW Dept of Planning, Industry and Environment

Published 1 July 2021 at 1:53pm
Presented by Roza Germian
NAIDOC Week is a prominent event on the Australian calendar. We celebrate NAIDOC Week each July to recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Heal Country! is the theme for 2021. This episode of Settlement Guide explores how you can visit and show respect for Aboriginal sites of significance that are within easy reach of our cities.

