NATO summit 'successful' declares Johnson, despite obvious tensions

The Princess Royal talks to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson Source: AAP
Published 8 December 2019 at 2:49pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The two-day NATO summit in London has wrapped up, with members vowing to stick together against threats from Russia and terrorism, and recognise the challenge of a rising China. But leaders of the world's most powerful military alliance also clashed over personality and policy, laying tensions bare for the world to see.
