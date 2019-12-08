SBS Kurdish

NATO summit 'successful' declares Johnson, despite obvious tensions

SBS Kurdish

The Princess Royal talks to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The Princess Royal talks to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 December 2019 at 2:49pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The two-day NATO summit in London has wrapped up, with members vowing to stick together against threats from Russia and terrorism, and recognise the challenge of a rising China. But leaders of the world's most powerful military alliance also clashed over personality and policy, laying tensions bare for the world to see.

Published 8 December 2019 at 2:49pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News