New challenges as the UN celebrates 75th birthday

A meeting of the General Assembly of the United Nations

A meeting of the General Assembly of the United Nations Source: Getty

Published 5 January 2020 at 3:08pm
By Nick Bryant (BBC)
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: BBC
Available in other languages

The United Nations is 75 years old this year, and has planned a year of events to commemorate the milestone anniversary. But how well has it lived up to its original goals? And at a time when nationalism is on the rise, what challenges is the United Nations facing?

