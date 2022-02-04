New citizens appreciate Australia's generousity

Shelan Khodedah, her parents and siblings arrived in Australia as refugees in 2016. On Australia Day 2022 she and her family received their Australian citizenship.





"getting my Australian citizenship gives me many opportunities in finding employment in the field I want. I thank the Australian government for this opportunity", said Ms Khodedah.





Shelan Kodedah with her parents and siblings and Mayor of Wagga Wagga Dallas Tout Source: Supplied





Ali Shikaki and his family arrived in Coffs Harbour in March 2017; they were the first Kurdish Yezidi refugee family who arrived there from Afrin.





“I would like to thank the Australian government who gave the opportunity to live in this safe country. Getting our citizenship is like an orphan being adopted by a kind family, it means the world to us”, said Mr Shikaki.





Ali Shikaki and his family with the Mayor of Coffs Harbour Paul Amos Source: Supplied





Roudi Jindo together with his two sisters arrived in Toowoomba from Kurdistan Region, Iraq in 2017. Originally from Afrin in Syria, they fled Syria as a result of the civil war.





“I am very happy that I got my Australian citizenship and I am the first person to receive it in Toowoomba amongst the Kurdish speaking refugees who arrived with me. It means I can vote and have my voice heard. It makes travelling overseas easier when you have an Australian passport, as it is respected by other countries”, said Mr Jindo.





