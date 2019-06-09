New KRG president to swear-in but not without controversy

Nechirvan Barzani-KRG President Source: cabinet.gov.krd
The new KRG president Nechirvan Barzani is set to be sworn-in on Monday 10th of June. Ahmed Ghafur reports on the plans for this to take place outside of the Parliament building due to not having a place inside the parliament to accommodate for the attendees, and this has sparked controversy, and Newey Nwê movement will not be attending.
