New KRG president to swear-in but not without controversy

Nechirvan Barzani-KRG President

Nechirvan Barzani-KRG President Source: cabinet.gov.krd

Published 9 June 2019 at 4:26pm, updated 10 June 2019 at 3:09pm
Source: SBS
The new KRG president Nechirvan Barzani is set to be sworn-in on Monday 10th of June. Ahmed Ghafur reports on the plans for this to take place outside of the Parliament building due to not having a place inside the parliament to accommodate for the attendees, and this has sparked controversy, and Newey Nwê movement will not be attending.

