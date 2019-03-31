SBS Kurdish

New lifesaving cancer therapy announced

: Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a tour of Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne

Source: AAP

Published 31 March 2019 at 3:44pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Australia will take centre stage in providing a lifesaving new cancer therapy that re-engineers a patient's immune system. The multi-million dollar funding pledge for a treatment that's been hailed a miracle cure comes as both major parties target health ahead of next week's federal budget and the looming election.

