New lifesaving cancer therapy announced

Published 31 March 2019 at 3:44pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages
Australia will take centre stage in providing a lifesaving new cancer therapy that re-engineers a patient's immune system. The multi-million dollar funding pledge for a treatment that's been hailed a miracle cure comes as both major parties target health ahead of next week's federal budget and the looming election.
