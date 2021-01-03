SBS Kurdish

New mask rules as authorities battle COVID-19 clusters

People are seen wearing masks in Sydney on 2 January, 2021.

People are seen wearing masks in Sydney on 2 January, 2021. Source: AAP

Published 3 January 2021 at 3:37pm, updated 3 January 2021 at 3:42pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Mask wearing has been made mandatory in parts of New South Wales as the state records eight new cases of COVID-19. States across the country have responded quickly, encouraging testing and closing borders with Victoria and New South Wales.

