New mask rules as authorities battle COVID-19 clusters

People are seen wearing masks in Sydney on 2 January, 2021. Source: AAP
Published 3 January 2021 at 3:37pm, updated 3 January 2021 at 3:42pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Mask wearing has been made mandatory in parts of New South Wales as the state records eight new cases of COVID-19. States across the country have responded quickly, encouraging testing and closing borders with Victoria and New South Wales.
