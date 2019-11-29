SBS Kurdish

New regional visas rolled out

Published 29 November 2019 at 4:02pm, updated 29 November 2019 at 7:50pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

New visas have been launched to encourage zookeepers, architects, scientists, blacksmiths, naturopaths, surgeons and more to settle in regional areas. The rules of the new regional visas mean migrants must spend at least three years living in regional Australia before they can apply for permanent residency.

