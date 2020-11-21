SBS Kurdish

New roots, new life for refugees in regional Australia

Salam and his family

Source: SBS

Published 22 November 2020 at 7:10am, updated 22 November 2020 at 7:22am
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
It's been almost three years since around 700 Yazidi refugees from Northern Iraq and Syria began resettling in Australia. Many of them were fleeing trauma after persecution by I-S. One of the resettlement areas was the northern New South Wales regional city of Armidale, where the community has embraced its new migrants.

