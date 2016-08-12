Nexoşêkanî jinan, nîşane û destnişan-kirdiniyan

Dr Qemer Khoshnow Source: Supplied by QK
Published 12 August 2016 at 8:03pm, updated 12 August 2016 at 8:05pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Qemer Xoshnow is a specialist Gynecologist and Obstetrician based in Sydney. In this interview we ask her about the most common diseases the women may suffer from, and particularly discuss Pap-smear test and its importance.
Published 12 August 2016 at 8:03pm, updated 12 August 2016 at 8:05pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share