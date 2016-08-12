SBS Kurdish

Nexoşêkanî jinan, nîşane û destnişan-kirdiniyan

Dr Qemer Khoshnow

Dr Qemer Khoshnow Source: Supplied by QK

Published 12 August 2016
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Dr Qemer Xoshnow is a specialist Gynecologist and Obstetrician based in Sydney. In this interview we ask her about the most common diseases the women may suffer from, and particularly discuss Pap-smear test and its importance.

