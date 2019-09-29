Nine Kurdish political parties unite for Iraq's 2020 provincial elections

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 29 September 2019 at 3:07pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nine Kurdish political parties have announced an agreement between them to form a united coalition in upcoming provincial elections in areas (Nineveh, Diyala, Salahuddin, and Kirkuk provinces) disputed by the federal government and the Kurdistan Reginal Government (KRG). More in Ahmad Ghafur's report from Erbil.
