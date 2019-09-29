SBS Kurdish

Nine Kurdish political parties unite for Iraq's 2020 provincial elections

Kurdish official in press conference

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Published 29 September 2019 at 3:07pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Nine Kurdish political parties have announced an agreement between them to form a united coalition in upcoming provincial elections in areas (Nineveh, Diyala, Salahuddin, and Kirkuk provinces) disputed by the federal government and the Kurdistan Reginal Government (KRG). More in Ahmad Ghafur's report from Erbil.

