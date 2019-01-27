Number of organ donors in Australia has doubled over the past decade

A heart transplant operation underway Source: AAP
Published 27 January 2019 at 2:55pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:30pm
By Charlotte Lam, Allan Lee
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A record number of Australian lives have been saved by a doubling of organ donors over the past decade. But with a long waiting list for transplants, more people are being urged to register as donors, and now, they can do it online.
Published 27 January 2019 at 2:55pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:30pm
By Charlotte Lam, Allan Lee
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share