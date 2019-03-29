SBS Kurdish

Obesity problems for migrant and indigenous communities

On the scales

A child using a set of weighing scales. Source: AAP

Published 29 March 2019 at 5:24pm, updated 29 March 2019 at 5:28pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Roza Germian
Available in other languages

A new report shows the obesity epidemic in Australia is not slowing down. And, the problem is hitting particularly hard in migrant and indigenous communities.

Available in other languages
