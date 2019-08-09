Ocalan ready for a solution on the Kurdish issue

Ozan Kardas Source: Hatice Kamer
In a new statement by jailed Kurdish leader in Turkey, Abdullah Ocalan says that Kurds do not need a separate state within the framework of finding a place for themselves that was consistent with historical Turkish-Kurdish relations. Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on the latest statement by the PKK leader, as well as Turkish president's plans for Northern Syria, and the Kurdish parties responds to Erdogan's statement.
