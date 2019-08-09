SBS Kurdish

Ocalan ready for a solution on the Kurdish issue

SBS Kurdish

Abdullah Ocalan

Abdullah Ocalan Source: Public Domain

Published 9 August 2019 at 7:50pm, updated 9 August 2019 at 8:45pm
In a new statement by jailed Kurdish leader in Turkey, Abdullah Ocalan says that Kurds do not need a separate state within the framework of finding a place for themselves that was consistent with historical Turkish-Kurdish relations. Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on the latest statement by the PKK leader, as well as Turkish president's plans for Northern Syria, and the Kurdish parties responds to Erdogan's statement.

Ozan Kardas
Ozan Kardas Source: Hatice Kamer


