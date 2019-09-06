One in seven pregnant Australians affected by gestational diabetes

Source: SBS
Published 6 September 2019 at 7:13pm, updated 7 September 2019 at 1:01pm
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's fastest-growing number of diabetics are mothers-to-be who are Indigenous or were born in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. A new study has found they're most at risk of developing gestational diabetes - a condition linked to genetics and diet that can affect a mother's health long after giving birth.
Published 6 September 2019 at 7:13pm, updated 7 September 2019 at 1:01pm
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share