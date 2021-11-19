SBS Kurdish

Orphan Relative Visa: who can apply for it?

SBS Kurdish

Orphan Relative Visa in Australia

Orphan Relative Visa in Australia Source: Getty Images/Symphonie

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 November 2021 at 7:14pm
By Peyman Jamali
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

The Orphan Relative Visa (subclass 117) is one of the many visa options for immigrants who wish to enter Australia. This episode of Settlement Guide takes a look at who is eligible to apply for an Orphan Relative visa (subclass 117).

Published 19 November 2021 at 7:14pm
By Peyman Jamali
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News