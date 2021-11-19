Orphan Relative Visa: who can apply for it?

Orphan Relative Visa in Australia Source: Getty Images/Symphonie
Published 19 November 2021 at 7:14pm
By Peyman Jamali
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The Orphan Relative Visa (subclass 117) is one of the many visa options for immigrants who wish to enter Australia. This episode of Settlement Guide takes a look at who is eligible to apply for an Orphan Relative visa (subclass 117).
Published 19 November 2021 at 7:14pm
By Peyman Jamali
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share