SBS Kurdish

Pandemic boosts online shopping

SBS Kurdish

Staff sort parcels at an express delivery warehouse

Staff sort parcels at an express delivery warehouse Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 July 2020 at 2:45pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:08pm
By John Baldock, Sonia Lal
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New research by Australian parcel delivery service Couriers Please shows coronavirus lockdowns across the country have altered shopping habits. It reveals two thirds of consumers shop online more than they normally do, with over half saying they'll continue doing so beyond COVID-19 restrictions.

Published 19 July 2020 at 2:45pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:08pm
By John Baldock, Sonia Lal
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News