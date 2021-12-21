SBS Kurdish

'Pandemic increases number of smokers': Dr Amedi

Dr Salah Amedi

Source: Salah Amedi

Published 22 December 2021 at 9:52am, updated 22 December 2021 at 10:00am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

A study by the National Health Survey provides insights into the smoking situation in 2020-21. The study was conducted during the pandemic. Tobacco smoking is one of the largest preventable causes of death and disease in Australia. Smoking is estimated to kill almost 20,500 Australians a year. To learn more about the effects of smoking and the results of the study we speak with Dr Salah Amedi from Perth.

