Pence visits Kurdistan Region to demonstrate US still supporting Kurdish allies

Mike Pence meets with Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani

Mike Pence meets with Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani Source: KRG

Published 24 November 2019 at 3:59pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this report by Ahmed Ghafur in Erbil: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has paid a visit to Iraq to demonstrate the United States is still supporting its Kurdish allies. Pence didn't meet with any Iraqi officials Mr Pence went to a semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in Iraq after visiting US troops in Anbar province where he and Mrs Pence share Thanksgiving meal with the soldiers. Mr Pence has reiterated the U.S. is committed to standing alongside its allies.

