People are still suffering

Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Published 3 June 2016 at 8:03pm, updated 3 June 2016 at 8:22pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We interviewed Wladimir van Wilgenburg, an analyst in Kurdish political affairs and a freelance journalist. At the time of the interview Mr Wilgenburg was in Kobani. We interviewed him regarding the death of Jamie Bright while fighting IS along side the Kurdish forces in Syria.
