"Syrian people ask for lifting of sanctions"
People walk past collapsed buildings following a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Source: AP / Ghaith Alsayed/AP/AAP Image
Jankey Joweesh arrived in Australia with his family in 2017 as refugees. Mr Joweesh, from Afrin, talks to us about the psychological impact of the earthquake on him and his family thousands of kilometers away. He is sad that help is not getting to those who are impacted, mostly in the town of Jinderis near the Turkish border.
