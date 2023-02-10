"Syrian people ask for lifting of sanctions"

Syria Turkey Earthquake

People walk past collapsed buildings following a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Source: AP / Ghaith Alsayed/AP/AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Jankey Joweesh arrived in Australia with his family in 2017 as refugees. Mr Joweesh, from Afrin, talks to us about the psychological impact of the earthquake on him and his family thousands of kilometers away. He is sad that help is not getting to those who are impacted, mostly in the town of Jinderis near the Turkish border.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ashrafi Aleppo syria 1.jpeg

"We don't get any humanitarian aid from anywhere"

Turkey Syria Earthquake

The keys to survival: silence and hope

Australians in south eastern states were told to brace for extreme heat.

Time to protect yourself from the summer heat

Kurdish News

February 5 Weekend News