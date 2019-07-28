SBS Kurdish

Peter Dutton seeks new powers to police Australia's borders

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, 24 July, 2019. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton speaks during House of Representatives Question Time... Source: AAP

Published 28 July 2019 at 2:48pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Peter Dutton says New Zealand's offer to resettle asylum seekers from Manus Island and Nauru remains on the table. The Senate will now decide if the Home Affairs Minister will be granted the power to exclude foreign fighters, after Labor backed the laws in the lower house.

