Peter Dutton seeks new powers to police Australia's borders

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton speaks during House of Representatives Question Time... Source: AAP
Published 28 July 2019 at 2:48pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Peter Dutton says New Zealand's offer to resettle asylum seekers from Manus Island and Nauru remains on the table. The Senate will now decide if the Home Affairs Minister will be granted the power to exclude foreign fighters, after Labor backed the laws in the lower house.
Published 28 July 2019 at 2:48pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share