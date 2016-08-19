SBS Kurdish

Playing sport makes life less stressful

Darsem Shaksi playing soccer Source: Darsem Shaksi (supplied)

Published 19 August 2016 at 8:33pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Darsem Shaksi is a 24 year old who loves playing soccer. Hes been playing soccer/football since the age of five. He plays football for Modbury jets in the in the South Australian premier league. He plays at a semi pro level. He coaches a team of females in Adelaide. Besides playing football/soccer Darsem has studied construction management and economics at the University of South Australia.

