PM defends Centrelink's controversial robodebt scheme

Centrelink

Centrelink signage at the Yarra branch in Melbourne. Source: AAP

Published 22 September 2019 at 3:03pm, updated 22 September 2019 at 3:08pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the government wants to make welfare debt recovery better and says Labor is exaggerating the extent of the complaints against the system. Mr Morrison has defended the controversial robodebt scheme after a class action lawyer announced he was investigating if it's unlawful.

