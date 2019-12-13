SBS Kurdish

PM links climate change to bushfires

A water bombing helicopter helps to contain the Gospers Mountain Fire

Source: AAP

Published 13 December 2019 at 7:13pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has admitted climate change is contributing to the bushfires plaguing the nation, after getting weeks of criticism from around the world and even his own party for failing to address it. As hundreds of blazes continue to burn around the country, firefighters are gaining an upper-hand with a welcomed cool weather change.

