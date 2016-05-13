Police consider foreign fighter charges for five arrested men

Australian Federal Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Neil Gaughan Source: AAP
Published 13 May 2016 at 7:43pm, updated 14 May 2016 at 11:11am
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An Islamic preacher is believed to be among five men arrested in Cairns, after police foiled an alleged plot to take a small boat to Indonesia and then fly to Syria to join the Islamic State group. Police have declined to name those involved but, , authorities have confirmed the men were arrested in far north Queensland as they towed the dinghy from Melbourne towards Cape York.
Published 13 May 2016 at 7:43pm, updated 14 May 2016 at 11:11am
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share